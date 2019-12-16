Massive Nintendo Switch eShop Sale to close out 2019 in style

If Black Friday and Christmas haven’t bankrupted you yet, Nintendo has some great news; it’s having a massive Switch eShop sale to close out 2019 in style.

In a tweet from its Nintendo UK Twitter account on Monday, the gaming giant says its festive offers will commence at 2pm UK time on Thursday December 19.

So, what can we expect from the surprise sale? Well, Nintendo says there’s up to 80% off, with over 700 games involved in the sale.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch games 2019

The company hasn’t revealed any of the games that’ll be discounted as part of the sale and we probably shouldn’t get too excited, as Nintendo doesn’t tend to get too crazy in these instances.

We’re unlikely to see hefty discounts on the company’s first-party games, so the majority of the discounts could be comprised of independent games or ports from other systems.

While we wouldn’t hold out breath for deep discounts on newer Nintendo-made titles like Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Super Mario Maker 2 and Pokemon: Sword & Shield, it’s possible legacy titles like Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kate 8 Ultimate and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild might be up for grabs at a decent discount.

Nintendo is likely looking to capitalise on the huge array of new Switch console owners, given record numbers snapped up the hybrid console and its portable Switch Lite counterparts over the last few weeks.

As recently as October, Nintendo announced it had sold 41 million Switch units around the globe since going on sale in 2017. Once the global Black Friday and Christmas sales have been totted-up, there’s a good chance the Switch will have eclipsed the 49 million lifetime sales achieved by the 16-bit Super Nintendo console.

We’ll keep you posted regarding the very best Nintendo eShop deals when the sale goes live on Thursday.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …