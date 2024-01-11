The rumoured Nintendo Switch 2 promises to be one of the biggest tech releases of 2024, but Nintendo is being famously tight-lipped about its plans for the next-gen system.

However, loose lips are abundant throughout the gaming world, and the Switch 2’s release date may have been dropped in a press release from another company at CES 2024.

Altec Lansing’s release about AI gaming software explains its new technology is going all geared towards the coinciding with Nintendo’s next release it reckons is happening in September 2024.

It says: “Formerly known as GameShark, Ai Shark is set to redefine the gaming landscape with its revolutionary AI-enhanced technology. The innovative gaming software is set to mark a significant leap forward in the gaming experience, bringing enhanced gameplay for beginner-level users. The official launch is planned to coincide with the Nintendo Switch 2 in September 2024.”

Previous rumours have pointed to a release towards the holiday season this year, which might see Nintendo announce the console in the spring and build anticipation throughout the summer.

Why Altec Lansing is planning to release Ai Shark around the Switch 2 arrival isn’t known. However, the idea behind the tech is geared towards Helprin casual gamers improve their gameplay over time through personalised hints and assistance. It’s considered to be an alternative to cheat tools and mods that manipulate the gaming experience and negatively impact others.

Ai Shark will be console-agnostic, so it isn’t a Switch 2 specific tool. If Nintendo has clued the company into its plans for the Switch 2, then it isn’t likely to go down well in the land of the rising sun. There are a lot more important partners than Altec Lansing that have managed to keep schtum.

It’s also possible the company is just going along with the rumour mill, or is looking to get a little more visibility for its press release by dropping the Switch 2 name.