A leak appears to have revealed an upcoming mirrorless camera from Nikon. The camera’s design lines up with previous rumours of an entry-level Nikon Z3 being launched.

The leaked images were courtesy of a patent registration by Nikon. The images seem to show off a Nikon camera with an APS-C Z-mount with no built-in EVF.

The patent registration was uncovered by Design Watch and the designs seem to match up with previous reporting on unconfirmed Z3 rumours by Nikon Rumors. The Nikon Z3 is expected to be an entry-level mirrorless camera with a budget price.

The unconfirmed rumours stated the Z3 could come with a fixed LCD screen, a 24 or 26-megapixel sensor and one microSD card slot.

The lack of a viewfinder has led to speculation it could come as a separate add-on. This would enable Nikon to keep the price lower so the Z3 could fulfil being a budget entry-level offering.

Along with a rumoured Nikon Z3, there has also been rumours about a possible Z5 and Z9. The Z9 could be a new high-end addition to the lineup while the Z5 could be a camera with a similar body to the Nikon Z6.

We here at Trusted Reviews are huge fans of Nikon’s Z range – giving a 5-star review to the Nikon Z6 and a 4.5-star review to the Nikon Z7.

Our review of the Z6 said: “The Nikon Z6 is a brilliant new full-frame mirrorless all-rounder. If you’re trying to decide between it and the Z7, you need to consider what kind of photographer you are … if you’re somebody who shoots a bit of everything, and crucially, wants to save a bit of cash, then the Z6 is the more suitable full-frame mirrorless camera. In fact, it might just be the best one you can buy today”.

Away from Nikon’s full-frame range, we recently covered news of an impressive new full-frame camera from Sony. Sony’s A7R IV was recently announced as the world’s first 61-megapixel full-frame camera.

