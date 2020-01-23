Next Super Nintendo World location confirmed, but don’t book your plane ticket yet

The major theme park attractions are designed with the adults in mind as much as the kids. Just look at Star Wars Land at Disney and Harry Potter World at Universal Studios, to name just two of the IPs that are convincing mums and dads to spend their life savings on entertaining ‘the kids.’

Next on the list is Super Nintendo World, which will open at Universal Studios in Japan this summer. However, before you book the plane tickets to Osaka, we’ve got some good news for you.

The next Super Nintendo World location is Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The news was confirmed in the most recent earnings call from NBCUniversal’s parent company Comcast.

Mario, Zelda, Donkey Kong and co. are coming to the Epic Universe theme park in Orlando. The plan is to open that section of sprawling Sunshine State complex in 2023, so it’ll be a while before Nintendo loyalists will be booking those flights and hotels to engage in a full-sized Mario Kart ride. The Japanese park will also contain a Yoshi’s Adventures attraction, so we can expect to see that template followed in the US too.

Earlier this month, more details emerged surrounding the concept, with Bloomberg’s Tokyo-based report Kurumi Mori detailing the ‘power-up bands’ that will sync with a mobile app and will inform the park’s digital experience.

She wrote: “Super Nintendo World will use tech + smartphone app Wearable wrist bands called the “Power Up Band” will make you feel like you’re part of the game world You. can collect digital coins and compete with others”

Universal is also planning to open a Super Nintendo World in Los Angeles, but Florida visitors will get first dibs on the gaming centric attractions, judging by Comcast’s comments. After experiencing the magnificence of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, we can’t wait to see Universal’s take on gaming’s most storied universe.

