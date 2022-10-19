Next Apple TV 4K predicted to be even cheaper

The next Apple TV 4K could be even cheaper than the recent one, according to a reputable source.

Apple launched its latest Apple TV 4K media streaming box yesterday, and many were surprised by the fact that t was cheaper than last year’s model, with the price dropping £20/$20 despite a healthy bump up in performance.

However, according to respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, such Apple TV price drops could become a feature going forward.

Kuo tweeted that the recent price drops was “expected”, and that it also “should not be enough”. He believes that Apple will be looking to return to the sub-$100 sweet spot that the Apple TV occupied in its second and third generations, before 4K capabilities came along and bumped the price right up.

It’s worth noting that Apple has precedent for keeping older Apple TV models in the range at a lower price. As pointed out by MacRumors, the aforementioned Apple TV (3rd gen) eventually dropped from $99 to $69.

Could it be that the next time Apple refreshes the Apple TV range, the recently announced Apple TV 4K (2022) stays around and drops to $99? Or could Apple bring back the Apple TV 4K (2021) and drop that price even lower?

We’re hoping it’s the former. The Apple TV 4K (2022) adds the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 series, which boosts CPU performance by 50% and GPU performance by 30% compared to the Apple TV 4K (2021). It’s also more energy efficient.

The Apple TV 4K (2022) also gains support for the HDR10+ standard, while the Siri Remote now charges via USB-C rather than Lightning.

What’s more, the top 128GB model of the Apple TV 4K (2022) also gives you a gigabit ethernet port and Thread networking support for connecting compatible Thread-based smart home accessories reliably and securely.