 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Apple TV 4K (2022) gets A15 Bionic chip, HDR10+ and a price cut

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Apple has announced a new version of the Apple TV 4K set top box, with an upgraded processor, the addition of HDR10+ support, and a more affordable price tag.

The 2022 version of the popular tvOS box now runs on the A15 Bionic processor – a version of the powerful chip Apple uses in the 2021 iPhone 13 range.

It’s also a decent upgrade on the second-gen Apple TV 4K, which ran on the A12 Bionic processor. Apple says it’s up to 50% faster than the previous generation, which will result in snappier UI animations and more fluid gaming performance.

On that note, the GPU performance is also 30% faster than the previous generation. The whole package is also more energy efficient, which is helpful considering the current state of affairs regarding energy bills.

Apple is also boosting the High Dynamic Range options, with the HDR10+ standard joining the existing support for Dolby Vision. That’ll mean support for a greater range of HDR content moving forward.

Apple is also lowering the entry price for the Apple TV 4K, which has always been a little out of whack with some of the rival devices from Google, Amazon, Roku and co.

It’ll now start at £149/$129 for the model with 64GB storage, while the 128GB variant will be also has a Gigabit Ethernet port and 128GB storage. That model will cost £169/$149. Both devices are £20/$20 cheaper than last year’s model. It’s available to pre-order now, with shipping set for November 4. The design. Remains the same, while the Siri Remote has made the switch from Lightning to USB-C!

While this certainly won’t be a reason for most existing owners to upgrade, it’s always nice to see a staple product get better and cheaper at the same time.

The release comes after Apple quite refreshed the iPad and iPad Pro line up. The 10th generation iPad has had a complete redesign, while the iPad Pro now comes with M2 Apple Silicon processors.

You might like…

What is Dolby Vision HDR? Everything you need to know

What is Dolby Vision HDR? Everything you need to know

Kob Monney 7 months ago
Apple TV 4K (2021) Review

Apple TV 4K (2021) Review

Max Parker 1 year ago
Apple TV 4K (2021) vs Chromecast with Google TV: Which media streamer should you buy?

Apple TV 4K (2021) vs Chromecast with Google TV: Which media streamer should you buy?

Chris Smith 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.