Apple TV 4K (2022) gets A15 Bionic chip, HDR10+ and a price cut

Apple has announced a new version of the Apple TV 4K set top box, with an upgraded processor, the addition of HDR10+ support, and a more affordable price tag.

The 2022 version of the popular tvOS box now runs on the A15 Bionic processor – a version of the powerful chip Apple uses in the 2021 iPhone 13 range.

It’s also a decent upgrade on the second-gen Apple TV 4K, which ran on the A12 Bionic processor. Apple says it’s up to 50% faster than the previous generation, which will result in snappier UI animations and more fluid gaming performance.

On that note, the GPU performance is also 30% faster than the previous generation. The whole package is also more energy efficient, which is helpful considering the current state of affairs regarding energy bills.

Apple is also boosting the High Dynamic Range options, with the HDR10+ standard joining the existing support for Dolby Vision. That’ll mean support for a greater range of HDR content moving forward.

Apple is also lowering the entry price for the Apple TV 4K, which has always been a little out of whack with some of the rival devices from Google, Amazon, Roku and co.

It’ll now start at £149/$129 for the model with 64GB storage, while the 128GB variant will be also has a Gigabit Ethernet port and 128GB storage. That model will cost £169/$149. Both devices are £20/$20 cheaper than last year’s model. It’s available to pre-order now, with shipping set for November 4. The design. Remains the same, while the Siri Remote has made the switch from Lightning to USB-C!

While this certainly won’t be a reason for most existing owners to upgrade, it’s always nice to see a staple product get better and cheaper at the same time.

The release comes after Apple quite refreshed the iPad and iPad Pro line up. The 10th generation iPad has had a complete redesign, while the iPad Pro now comes with M2 Apple Silicon processors.