New trailer for Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker offers jaw-dropping hint

There’s a new trailer for Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, the final instalment (or so we’re led to believe) of the epic, nine-film Skywalker saga.

Released at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, the new two-minute teaser for the Christmas 2019 release sheds a little more light on what we can expect from the third trilogy’s climax.

So what can we glean from this new trailer? Well quite a lot actually and you should stop reading right now without watching the trailer if you’re hyper sensitive about potential spoilers.

For the rest of us, let’s get on with it…

The trailer begins with some appearances from all of the series stalwarts and some key moments in the series, while voiceover from Luke opines “a thousand generations, but this is your fight.” Flash forward to the present and we see our heroes Rey, Finn and Poe seemingly preparing for the final battle.

We also get confirmation the blossoming telepathic relationship between Rey and Kylo Ren isn’t long for this world, as they’re battling it out what looks to be a submerged imperial battleship.

This is where it gets super interesting though. The next thing we see, a hooded Rey is wielding a red double-ended light saber. She surely couldn’t turn to the dark side could she?

We’re going to have to wait until December 20 to find out for sure. Disney has also released a new poster for the final instalment of the saga, which you could see below.

The end of the Skywalker saga is far from the end of the Star Wars legacy, with Disney now at the helm. The D23 Expo also saw the release of a new trailer for the Disney Plus exclusive live action series, The Mandalorian. It will debut on the new streaming service from launch day on November 12.

Disney is also planning a Rogue One prequel/spin-off featuring the much loved character Cassian Andor, there are rumours of an Obi-wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor and also a new series of the animated The Clone Wars.

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are also making their own Star Wars movie due out in 2021, while Rian Johnson, the director of The Last Jedi, also has his own Star Wars trilogy in the works.

