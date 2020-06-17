New Pokemon Snap: Everything we know about the long-awaited sequel

Pokemon Snap is a classic in the eyes of millions, making a massive splash on Nintendo 64 and leaving without a trace, and fans have been begging for a sequel ever since.

Now, Nintendo and Bandai Namco are making that a reality with New Pokemon Snap, an all-new adventure in development for Nintendo Switch. Unveiled during a recent event, we now have a rough idea of the game’s setting, mechanics, creatures and more.

Trusted Reviews has compiled everything you need to know about New Pokemon Snap following its surprise announcement. Details are still somewhat light, but we’ll be admitting more and more information as it arrives.

Related: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games

New Pokemon Snap – What is it?

While it doesn’t feature a number on the end of its title, it’s safe to treat New Pokemon Snap as a fully-fledged sequel or reboot to the original, since it maintains the same name, mechanics and general personality when compared to its older sibling. First released in 1999, we’ve been waiting over two decades for a new game.

New Pokemon Snap trailer – how does it look?

You can watch the debut trailer for New Pokemon Snap below, featuring a bunch of familiar creatures from the iconic franchise:

New Pokemon Snap release date – when is it coming out?

No release date was announced for New Pokemon Snap during its announcement, with Nintendo simply stating it is “under construction” for the Switch. Knowing this, it’s doubtful we’ll see it emerge until 2021 at the earliest. Either way, we’re hugely excited that it’s in the works.

New Pokemon Snap gameplay – how does it look?

Hardcore fans of the original will be pleased to learn that New Pokemon Snap doesn’t seem to make any major changes when compared to the original. Played from a first-person perspective, you’ll move across a pre-determined track with free control of the camera to locate and take pictures of Pokemon as they go about your daily routine. Creatures from multiple generations were present in the trailer, hinting that this title won’t take place in any particular region or locale.

With any luck, the traditional gameplay formula will be enhanced with a few new mechanics. For example, we’d love to turn the camera on ourselves and take selfies with all our favourite Pokemon. Story missions, optional objectives and other tasks that flesh out each bespoke location would also be a welcome bonus, ensuring New Pokemon Snap is far more than a glorified virtual safari.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…