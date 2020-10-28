New PlayStation app reveals some neat new PS5 features

Sony is preparing for next month’s PS5 launch with a brand new PlayStation app for iOS and Android, which unlocks some new features for the forthcoming console.

The new app, which is currently rolling out on both platforms, includes a “sleek” new user interface, showing what friends are playing, as well as info on recently played games and trophies.

There’s also integration of the PS Messages app, as well as the addition of voice chat with up top 15 friends. The PlayStation Store is integrated and you can commence downloads of games and DLC right from the app. There’s also PlayStation news, via the Explore tab.

Related: Best PS5 games

However, the app also brings some new goodies especially for the PS5, including the ability to remotely launch games, to manage the system storage and the ability to sign in to the PS5 from the app.

“When PS5 arrives, you’ll be able to remotely launch games, manage storage on your console if you run out of space while downloading a game, and quickly sign in to PS5 straight from the PS App,” Sony writes on the PlayStation blog.

Still, despite these new features, the PlayStation app kinda pales in comparison with the Xbox app, at least for Android users who have access to xCloud game streaming via the Xbox Game Pass. It also brings the opportunity to remote play games from the console directly to the mobile app, which is a major boost for gamers who’re often chucked off the living room television.

We’re not saying the strengths of the respective mobile app are going to have a huge impact on the PS5 vs Xbox Series X/S war, but it’s clear that Xbox has the advantage at the moment.

Have you decided which console you’re opting for yet? Have you snagged a pre-order? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …