New Omen gaming PC flaunts Intel’s 10th Gen chips

HP has announced a new range of Omen gaming desktops which flaunt cutting-edge specs such as the new Intel 10th Generation Desktop processors and Nvidia’s RTX Super graphics cards.

HP is also offering AMD component alternatives, with 3rd Generation Ryzen processors and Radeon RX 5000 series graphics cards available to ensure a wealth of customisation options.

The new Omen Gaming Desktop replaces the Omen Obelisk gaming rigs, as HP adopts a more simplistic design and logo in order to appeal to a wider market. The introduction of 15mm rubber feet will also apparently allow for improved airflow.

The new desktop PC will come in two flavours: Omen 25L and Omen 30L. The latter boasts extra space capacity while also comes with extra features such as a tempered-glass front bezel, enhanced thermal compartment and a front RGB system fan.

The Omen 25L, meanwhile, is available with a metal side door or EMI-coated glass side door at a slightly higher price. The glass-panel model also offers up the option of a liquid-cooled CPU and RGB LED lighting to make its innards look extra snazzy.

HP has also partnered up with various companies to offer some excellent components away from processors and graphics cards. The HP Omen 25L and Omen 30L will see configurations with up to 64GB HyperX Fury DDR4 RAM, up to 2TB WD_Black M.2 PCIe SSDs and up to 750W Cooler Master 80 PLUS Platinum PSU.

The range of specs is seriously impressive, allowing you to build a budget rig (Intel Core i5-10400 and Nvidia GTX 1650) for as little as £849.99, or a monster rig (Intel Core i9-10900K and Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti) that’s as powerful as gaming PCs come.

The Omen 25L and Omen 30L will both be available to buy in the UK from July 2020 via HP.com. Those in the US won’t have to wait as long with the Omen gaming desktops shipping on 5th May instead.

