The Intel 10th gen desktop CPU lineup has finally been revealed and Intel claims it includes the ‘world’s fastest gaming processor’.

The Intel Core i9-10900K tops the 10th Generation range and lays claim to this supposed world record. With 10 cores, 20 threads and frequency speeds up to 5.3GHz (via Intel Thermal Boost), Intel’s new flagship desktop processor certainly looks very powerful on paper.

The 10th Generation lineup also sees a slew of new features including performance-enhancing technology, boosted overclocking potential and support for the likes of DDR4-2933 RAM and Wi-Fi 6.

For more details on the 10th Generation Intel Core desktop S-series processor lineup, keep reading on.

Intel 10th Gen desktop CPU release date – When will they launch?

The first batch of Intel 10th Gen desktop CPUs will be available sometime in May, but that will only include the K SKUs.

The remainder of the chips are expected to arrive in the following months, although it’s likely difficult for Intel to confirm specific dates with ongoing disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Intel 10th Gen desktop CPU price – How much will they cost?

The Intel 10th Gen desktop CPU family sees a range of prices, with the most affordable i3 chip (i3-10100) costing $122 and the most expensive i9 (i9-10900K) retailing for $488.

Intel is offering seventeen different desktop SKUs between those price points, giving users a great range to choose from when balancing price and performance.

There will also be 10th Generation Intel Celeron and Pentium Gold available, with starting prices of $42 and $64 respectively. But while these processors have incredibly affordable prices, they lack Intel’s Turbo Boost features and are restricted to having two cores for a meek performance.

These are just guidance prices for direct Intel customers though, with final prices to be set by third-party retailers. Don’t be surprised if these figures don’t precisely match up with the retail cost.

There’s currently no word on UK pricing. We asked for clarification on this from regional Intel reps but were told UK prices would be set by individual retailers. We’ll update this article as soon as we hear more details.

Intel 10th Gen desktop CPU specs – How powerful will they be?

Intel has announced a total of 22 SKUs for its 10th Gen desktop range, with lots of varying specs and features. We’ve included every single one below, splitting the tables up by i9, i7, i5, i3, Pentium Gold and Celeron to make it more digestible.

The most powerful chips here are of course in the i9 family, with the i9-10900K leading the way. Not only do Intel’s new i9 chips have the exclusive privilege of seeing 10 cores and 20 threads resulting in multi-core frequencies of up to 4.9GHz but also feature an exciting new technology called Intel Thermal Velocity Boost.

According to Intel, this Thermal Velocity Boost feature will automatically increase clock frequency if the chip is cooler than its maximum temperature and there’s enough ‘turbo power budget’ available. In layman’s terms, it should squeeze every last drop of performance power out of the processor without overheating it.

Core / Threads Base Clock Speed (GHz) Intel Thermal Boost

single / all-core (GHz) TDP i9-10900K 10 / 20 Up to 3.7 Up to 5.3 / 4.9 125 i9-10900KF 10 / 20 Up to 3.7 Up to 5.3 / 4.9 125 i9-10900 10 / 20 Up to 2.8 Up to 5.2 / 4.6 65 i9-10900F 10 / 20 Up to 2.8 Up to 5.2 / 4.6 65

The i7 Intel 10th gen CPUs, unfortunately, don’t support Thermal Velocity Boost, but they do feature Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 which helps to maximise the single-core performance by identifying the processor’s best-performing cores.

Thanks to this technology, Intel’s i7 chips see competitive single-core frequencies when compared to its more expensive i9 siblings. But with lower core and thread counts, the i9 will likely have a big advantage when it comes to multitasking and running creative applications.

Core / Threads Base Clock Speed (GHz) Intel Turbo Boost

single / all-core (GHz) TDP (W) i7-10700K 8 / 16 Up to 3.8 Up to 5.1 / 4.7 125 i7-10700KF 8 / 16 Up to 3.8 Up to 5.1 / 4.7 125 i7-10700 8 / 16 Up to 2.9 Up to 4.8 / 4.6 65 i7-10700F 8 / 16 Up to 2.9 Up to 4.8 / 4.6 65

The i5 10th gen Intel desktop processors make up the mid-range option, seeing respectable single-core frequencies but limited to just six cores and twelve threads.

These chips also miss out on Intel’s Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, instead utilising the older 2.0 iteration for a slightly less efficient boost. But with prices starting at $157, the cheapest i5 chip comes in at almost half the price of the entry-level i7.

Core / Threads Base Clock Speed (GHz) Intel Turbo Boost

single / all-core (GHz) TDP (W) i5-10600K 6 / 12 Up to 4.1 Up to 4.8 / 4.5 125 i5-10600KF 6 / 12 Up to 4.1 Up to 4.8 / 4.5 125 i5-10600 6 / 12 Up to 3.3 Up to 4.8 / 4.4 65 i5-10500 6 / 12 Up to 3.1 Up to 4.5 / 4.2 65 i5-10400 6 / 12 Up to 2.9 Up to 4.3 / 4.0 65 i5-10400F 6 / 12 Up to 2.9 Up to 4.3 / 4.0 65

The i3 family, meanwhile, sees the same technology as the i5 processors but sees the core and thread counts drop to four and eight respectively. And with prices starting at $122, it’s one of the more affordable options too.

If you want your desktop PC to see a high gaming or creative performance, then an i3 chip isn’t the best pick. But if you’re looking for a budget buy, then they may still be worth considering.

Core / Threads Base Clock Speed (GHz) Intel Turbo Boost

single / all-core (GHz) TDP (W) i3-10320 4 / 8 Up to 3.8 Up to 4.6 / 4.4 65 i3-10300 4 / 8 Up to 3.7 Up to 4.4 / 4.2 65 i3-10100 4 / 8 Up to 3.6 Up to 4/3 / 4.1 65

Lastly, Intel has introduced its new 10th Generation offering for the Pentium Gold and Celeron CPU lineups. Since these chips only have two cores, so multi-core performance is basically off the table.

If you’re content to limit your PC to basic web browsing and video streaming, with little need for multi-tasking with browser tabs and applications, then these could be worth a shot, especially with a starting price of just $42.

Core / Threads Base Clock Speed (GHz) Intel Turbo Boost

single / all-core (GHz) TDP (W) Pentium Gold G-6600 2 / 4 Up to 4.2 N/A 58 Pentium Gold G-6500 2 / 4 Up to 4.1 N/A 58 Pentium Gold G-6400 2 / 4 Up to 4.0 N/A 58 Celeron G-5920 2 / 2 Up to 3.5 N/A 58 Celeron G-5900 2 / 2 Up to 3.4 N/A 58

