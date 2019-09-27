The new Motorola Razr was supposed to have launched by now

One of the most keenly anticipated smartphones of 2019 is the Motorola Razr reboot, and a new report has claimed that it was supposed to have launched by now.

The Motorola Razr 2019 is expected to land as a cutting-edge folding phone, to rival the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X.

Citing “a person close to the company”, Cnet has just published a report claiming that Motorola had intended to officially unveil the new Razr in the summer.

The smartphone maker has now missed that slot, but it reportedly still plans to launch the Razr before the end of 2019.

It isn’t clear why Motorola missed its targeted launch date, but we won’t mind if the delay means the Razr is up to scratch when it does eventually arrive.

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold has already had a good go at tarnishing the reputation of all folding phones.

The nearly-£2000 folding device started falling apart mere hours after smartphone reviewers started using it, its release was subsequently postponed, Samsung tweaked its design to apparently make it more durable and, roughly half a year later, it’s now back on the market.

Though it still comes alongside several sheets of warnings, all of which emphasis just how fragile it still is.

Unfortunately, history appears to be repeating itself. TechCrunch writer Brian Heater has reported that the display on his handset suffered visible damage after just a single day of use.

He says he found a small “brightly coloured, amorphous blob” right in the middle of the main screen, after he pulled the Fold out of his pocket.

Heater believes the issue may have been caused by pressing too firmly on the display while closing it, but Samsung, which has now taken the device back, is investigating.

