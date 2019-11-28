The Motorola One Hyper will take a big style tip from OnePlus

Motorola is all set to unveil a brand new smartphone, and it will bear some resemblance to OnePlus’ latest flagship in at least one respect.

The upcoming Motorola One Hyper is set to boast a neat popup selfie camera design, very similar to that found on the OnePlus 7T Pro.

Few other details of the device are known at this point, apart from the fact that it will have a 64-megapixel main camera sensor, and is rumoured to run on a Snapdragon 675 chipset. SlashGear reports that it will be released on December 3, so we shouldn’t have to wait long before all the specifications come to light.

The Hyper will just be the latest in a large range of phones with Motorola’s ‘One’ branding. While most of the devices in the series run on Android One, Google’s stripped-down and streamlined mobile operating system, that’s not the case for all of them.

The last entry in the series that we reviewed was the Motorola One Zoom, to which we awarded 4 stars out of 5.

We were very impressed with its near-flagship level camera, its simple user interface, and its fantastic battery life − but the lever of performance was underwhelming, and the mono speaker wasn’t ideal.

If the Snapdragon 675 rumour is true then unfortunately we don’t expect the Motorola One Hyper to rebut the first criticism, but the new design will at least make a refreshing change.

While the upcoming Motorola handset shares a distinctive popup camera with the OnePlus 7T Pro, it’s unlikely that two the handsets will have many other specs in common. The 7T Pro is a pricey device that has a top-of-the-line chipset, and it also has a fantastic display with a high refresh rate to optimise smoothness.

