The new LG UltraFine 5K monitor has a nifty iPad Pro trick

LG has updated its Apple-indorsed 27-inch UltraFine 5K Display adding advanced power delivery and a handy new I/O option allowing for connectivity with an iPad Pro.

LG’s updated 27-inch UltraFine 5K Display now features USB-C connectivity along with Thunderbolt 3. The new version of the display has had its power delivery boosted to 94 watts as well.

The most notable feature on the new LG UltraFine 5K monitor is its ability to connect with an iPad Pro – offering a stunning larger display for creatives to work on.

Aside from the new stuff, the LG UltraFine 5K monitor remains the same as its predecessor. The monitor offers a P3 wide colours gamut, 500-nit brightness and over 14 million pixels.

The main issue with the LG monitors is also still the same, you have to be willing to splash out over a grand. You can currently grab the LG UltraFine 5K Display for £1179 ($1299) from the Apple Store.

Apple also sells a 23.7-inch LG UltraFine 4K monitor which you can grab for £629 ($699). We here at Trusted Reviews were big fans of the 23.7-inch version when we had some time with it – giving it a 4 star rating.

Our LG Ultrafine review said: “Slotting seamlessly into the current line-up of Apple MacBook Airs and Pros, the LG UltraFine 4K Display offers MacBook users a powerful and versatile display that will play very nicely with their system”.

LG Display recently revealed a new installation at Harrods in London. The installation shows off the company’s latest OLED technology. The display includes a store within Harrods as well as a window display to let passersby take a look at some stunning displays from Philips, Bang & Olufsen, LG Electronics and Panasonic.

If you think the Apple-endorsed LG displays are expensive, you may want to look away. Apple recently revealed its own display – the Apple Mac Pro Display XDR. The Apple Mac Pro Display XDR starts at an eye-watering $4999 (~£3950). In case that wasn’t enough, the display stand costs an extra $999 (~£819).

