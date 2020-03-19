The new iPad Pro supports faster Wi-Fi than any MacBook

Apple unveiled the latest updates to its iPad Pro and MacBook Air ranges this week, including speedier Wi-Fi support for the company’s powerhouse tablet.

The iPad Pro 2020 support Wi-Fi 6 standards. That’s support for faster Wi-Fi than you’ll find on any MacBook on the market right now, including the recent 2019 MacBook Pro 16-inch.

In fact, the only other Apple devices to support the top-of-the-line Wi-Fi standard are the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro, which launched just six months ago in September.

The newly announced MacBook Air 2020, on the other hand, continues to support Wi-Fi 5.

Wi-Fi 6 is the latest Wi-Fi standard to hit the tech industry. The Wi-Fi Alliance certified 802.11ax standard was announced nearly two years ago and is capable of supporting transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps – that’s nearly 10 times quicker than those supported by Wi-Fi 5.

While a number of laptops and smartphones have already gone ahead and adopted the standard, Wi-Fi 6 is still relatively new to the scene, which is why Apple is only really beginning to fit its devices with the tech now.

It makes sense that Apple would kit its new iPad Pro out with the latest in Wi-Fi technology. The company is marketing the tablet as a potential replacement for your old PC, meaning it needs to be able to keep up with – or, even better, surpass – what your laptop is already capable of.

The iPad Pro 2020 includes a number of features designed to boost productivity, including trackpad support, a Magic Keyboard and the brand new Bionic A12Z chipset, a SoC Apple claims will make the new iPad Pro “faster and more powerful than most Windows PC laptops”.

Prices for the 2020 iPad Pro start at £769 for the 11-inch model and £969 for the 12.9-inch version. The tablet is available to order right now.

