Hisense has officially unveiled its 2021 TV range. The collection includes a wide array of displays, from entry 4K TVs to high-end Mini-LEDs.

The latest line-up includes the flagship Mini-LED U9GQ, the OLED A9G, the U8GQ, the mid-range Quantum Dot A7GQ and E76GQ and the DLED A4G and A6G.

The company has also announced that it’s introducing a range of 88-inch and 100-inch Laser TVs to its 2021 range. These displays pack an ultra-short throw Laser engine that Hisense claims will deliver stunning picture detail and colour precision, while ambient light rejecting screens limit blue light content for a more natural viewing experience.

“We are thrilled to be launching our new 2021 TV range”, said Head of Marketing at Hisense UK, Arun Bhatoye.

“We’ve aimed to create a TV for everyone with a wider range of technology than ever before – whether you’re looking for the latest in Mini-LED, cinema quality laser technology or an entry 4K TV. All of our new models are packed with features to bring sound and picture to life without compromise”.

Here are all the TVs coming to Hisense’s 2021 range, including what they look like and what specs they boast. Hisense has yet to confirm pricing, but we’ll update this guide when it does.

U9GQ

The U9GQ is this year’s flagship model. The TV features a 75-inch 120Hz Mini-LED display and packs 10,000 LED units, enabling it to reach up to 3000 nits at peak brightness. Hisense claims the TV offers “detailed, exquisite, and lifelike images”, while the addition of Quantum Dot Colour delivers over one billion true-to-life colours.

75-inch Mini-LED display

10,000 LED units

Full Array Local Dimming Pro

3000 nits peak brightness

Quantum Dot Colour

HDR10+

Dolby Vision

120Hz refresh rate, MEMC

A9G

The A9G is an OLED TV available in 65-inch and 55-inch sizes. The TV supports HDR1-0+ and Dolby Vision IQ, while the IMAX Enhanced certificate promises clearer and brighter images.

65-inch and 55-inch models

120Hz OLED display

1000 nits peak brightness

4K HDR

HDR10+

Dolby Vision IQ

Dolby Atmos

UHD Premium

IMAX Enhanced

2.1.2 channel sound

Light sensor

Wide colour gamut

Ultra viewing angle

HDMI (eARC, ALLM)

VIDAA U5.0

Alexa and Google Assistant built-in

U8GQ

The Hisense U8GQ is another new TV coming to the company’s 2021 range. This TV features Quantum Dot Colour, Full Array Local Dimming Pro and can reach a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

UHD Premium

Full Array Local Dimming Pro

1000 nits peak brightness

Quantum Dot Colour

HDR

Game mode

IMAX Enhanced

A7GQ

Hisense also announced a number of mid-range TVs coming to its 2021 line-up. The A7GQ comes in five sizes ranging from 43-inches to 75-inches, supports 4K HDR content, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and has a 60Hz refresh rate.

75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch and 43-inch models

Quantum Dot

4K HDR

60Hz MEMC

Ultra Dimming

Noise Reduction

Smooth Motion

Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos

HDMI (eARC, ALLM)

VIDAA U5.0

Alexa and Google Assistant built-in

E76GQ

The E76GQ is another mid-range TV announced by Hisense. The display features many of the same specs as the A7GQ, including support for 4K HDR content, Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and a 60Hz MEMC.

4K HDR

Quantum Dot

Dolby Vision

Dolby Atmos

60Hz MEMC

A4G

The Hisense A4G is available with 40-inch and 32-inch DLED displays, supports DTS:Virtual:X audio and features dedicated sport and game modes.

40-inch and 32-inch models

60Hz DLED display

HLG HDR

DTS:Virtual:X

Sport mode

Game mode

VIDAA U5.0

HDMI (eARC, ALLM, VRR)

Alexa built-in

A6G

Finally, there’s the A6G. This TV is available in six display sizes, ranging from 43-inch to 75-inch, and supports 4K content, a 60Hz MEMC, Dolby Vision and DTS:Virtual:X.