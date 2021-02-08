New Halo game is in the works, according to Microsoft job advert

A new job advert from Microsoft and 343 Industries has seemingly revealed that a new Halo game is in development.

The job advert (spotted by IGN) for a full-time Producer reads, “343 Industries is looking for a Producer to help develop a new project in the Halo universe.”

This job advert could potentially be referencing the already confirmed Halo Infinite game, but the vague phrasing and use of the word ‘project’ leads us to think that this could actually be alluding to a unannounced Halo spin-off instead.

Unfortunately, the job advert does not provide any more hints at what this new game could be, with no mention of genre, release date or even platform.

Halo developer 343 Industries is yet to confirm any other upcoming Halo game, but a report from VG247 suggested back in November 2020 that two new games could be in the works: a new Halo Wars game and a new spin-off entry that follows Halo 5’s Fireteam Osiris. These rumours were posted by the the now-suspended @GameLeaksRumors Twitter account, which is hardly a reliable source.

However, the emergence of this job advert certainly makes such rumours more believable, and it absolutely makes sense that more Halo games could be heading to the Xbox Series X and Series S in the coming years.

Don’t expect this mystery Halo game to launch any time soon though, with production clearly at an early stage. The next Halo release will almost certainly be Halo Infinite, which was recently delayed to a Fall 2021 launch.

We’ve contacted Microsoft for a comment on the job advert, and will update this article as soon as we get a response.

In other Halo news, 343 Industries has teased that there will soon be a “a new place and way to play” the Halo: Master Chief Collection. Before PlayStation or Nintendo fans get too excited, this is probably just alluding to a new PC digital storefront, with our money on the Epic Games Store.