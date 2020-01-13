A wealth of fresh details about Samsung’s hotly rumoured Galaxy S20 Plus flagship have ‘leaked’ online.

The rumour mill has gradually cranked up a gear in the lead-up to Samsung’s ‘Unpacked’ event. It’s likely that we’ll get our first look at the new handsets at the shindig on February 11, but some impatient types have managed to get their hands on a model a bit early.

Max Weinbach at XDAdevelopers has shared fresh images of the S20 Plus, which have allegedly come from an outside source.

If these images are a true reflection of the new Samsung flagship, then the phone will come with a rear set-up of four cameras, a flash, and what looks like a microphone.

The company’s previous top-tier model – the S10 – only had three sensors. When we tested it out back in October, we found that the camera was the only feature that felt unsatisfactory. Adding in one more sensor could change that, making the new S20+ a more-polished device.

Related: The Galaxy S10 is a nearly-perfect phone

Meanwhile, the front-facing camera has been shifted to the centre of the handset, but it still has a punch-hole shape. It also looks like the designers have moved away from the curved-edge finish of previous models, opting for a flatter screen finish.

Samsung seems to have skipped ahead with the naming format on its flagship phones, leaping from the S10 to the S20 series. Although previously most outlets referred to the upcoming handset as the S11, the new S20 name is confirmed by the blurry start-up image that the anonymous leaker shared.

Related: Galaxy’s next phone – all the rumours so far

The company is expected to unveil a range of new S20 phones in February, including the new foldable design from the company. The model featured in the recent leak is 5G – again another details confirmed by the image of the phone’s start-up screen – but it’s likely there will be cheaper 4G models available too.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…