During an exclusive interview with Trusted Reviews, Dell’s Vice President Consumer Design, Justin Lyles, confirmed that a new XPS laptop featuring Intel’s Ice Lake CPU will be launching in 2019 with an official reveal expected this summer.

This reveal follows Intel’s CES 2019 keynote where President of the Client Solutions Group at Dell, Sam Burd, was invited on stage to tease a mystery XPS laptop housing Intel’s upcoming 10nm Ice Lake processor. Burd confirmed that the upcoming XPS will be “on shelves for holiday [Christmas]”.

Related: Intel Ice Lake

According to Justin Lyles, we could get our first proper look of the laptop a number of months before release. When asked about the device teased at Intel’s conference he said:

“That was a very, very secretive kind of pre-release. You will hear more about that in the next couple of quarters. I can probably safely say that it will be mid-year.”

This suggests we’ll likely see a full reveal of the new XPS laptop during the Computex showcase on 28 May 2019. Failing that, then the IFA trade show in Berlin on 6 September seems a safe bet.

Lyles also hinted the upcoming XPS laptop may actually be an entirely new XPS device rather than just a minor refresh. When asked whether the upcoming XPS laptop was just an update to an existing XPS laptop, Lyles said: “That is a new XPS product. I’m afraid I can’t go much further than that.”

Dell refused to offer any more details on the new mystery XPS as Lyle said “we’re not ready to announce it yet”, but since the laptop will be featuring the 10nm Intel Ice Lake CPU, it’s more than likely to offer an even more powerful performance and a more compact design than the current XPS offering.

Excited by the prospect of a new Dell XPS laptop? Tell us all about it on Twitter @TrustedReviews