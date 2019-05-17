New Call of Duty: Mobile details revealed – classic characters and maps return

Activision has dropped a whole host of new information about Call of Duty: Mobile. Long-running fans of the popular first-person shooter franchise will recognise classic characters like John “Soap” MacTavish, Alex Mason and Captain Price.

In a blog post, the Call of Duty publisher went more in-depth on the finer details of Call of Duty: Mobile. Along with the ability to play as some of the series most popular characters, Activision revealed classic maps like Crash, Killhouse and Crossfire will all be part of the free-to-play mobile version.

Some more key details included game modes featured in Call of Duty: Mobile. Those familiar with the series will recognise all of the returning modes. “Free-For-All” is there, an eight-player every-player-for-themselves deathmatch. The classic team-on-team mode “Team Deathmatch” is also included. Other announced modes include “Domination”, “Hardpoint” and “Frontline”.

Related: Best iPhone Games 2019

Call of Duty: Mobile will also feature a range of customisation options, in the form of different loadouts and rewards for “Scorestreaks”. “Scorestreaks” will allow mobile players to choose which advantage you receive when getting a certain number of kills in a row. These rewards range from things like “Recon Cars” to “Sentry Guns”. The different loadouts let players choose between various kinds of primary and secondary weapons.

The mobile version of Call of Duty is set to feature a range of control customisation and accessibility options. Call of Duty: Mobile will have a “Simple Mode” and “Advanced Mode”. The “Simple Mode” enables automatic fire when you aim your sights at an enemy. “Advanced Mode” adds manual firing and HUD customisation.

You can currently pre-register for Call of Duty: Mobile on Android and iOS. Closed beta testing of the mobile game began this week in India, with regional beta tests in the US and UK expected in the coming months.