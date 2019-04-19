Netflix is testing a shuffle mode for the shows you know and love

Netflix prides itself on a recommendations algorithm that surfaces everything you’d enjoy watching. Or failing that, just chucking a load of its original series front any centre.

However, despite those finely tuned algorithms we still find ourselves endlessly flicking through the library desperately seeking something to watch. Now the company has confirmed it is testing a feature within its Android app that’s perfect for when you just end up going back to The Office anyway.

Some users are seeing a ‘Play A Random Episode’ option alongside a new row of shows within the main interface. When users click on some of the more popular shows in the library, the new shuffle mode signified by a red shuffle icon, will commence playback of a random episodes.

According to a TechCrunch report, the likes of The Office, New Girl, and Arrested Development are among the options. That makes sense given fans of those shows are sure partial to repeat viewings, so watching them out of sequence is a non-issue.

In a statement, Netflix offered its usual line confirming the test, but refusing to confirm whether it will be rolled out to everyone in the future.

A spokesperson said: “We are testing the ability for members to play a random episode from different TV series on the Android mobile app. These tests typically vary in length of time and by region, and may not become permanent.”

Features that had previously been part of limited tests, like autoplaying trailers when hovering over content, have made it to the main app. However, given how keen Netflix is to get you watching its original shows, we’re not sure it’ll be too happy for you to keep watching the stuff you know and love from traditional television.

Is this something you’d like to see make it to Netflix on all platforms? Do you end up going back to the same shows despite Netflix spending billions a year on original content? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.