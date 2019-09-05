Netflix ‘Remind Me’ button cuts through noise of endless originals

Netflix has added a helpful new feature designed to alert users to the raft of new content flooding their screens on a weekly basis.

After word of the new features began testing on iOS and Android last month, the company has formally announced the new ‘Latest’ tab, which will be broken down into a trio of categories.

There’s New This Week, Coming This Week and Coming Next Week, each of which will be broken down across drama, comedy, horror, docs, foreign, original, licensed and kids’ content.

Best of all, Netflix says, is the ability to be reminded of the availability of shows and movies you’ve taken a liking to in a single click of the Remind Me button. Naturally, you’ll get a notification when the title becomes available, and will thus be able to avoid spoilers.

Related: Netflix new features coming soon

The streaming giant says the new feature is inspired by the Now On Netflix newsletters and designed to make it easier to stay abreast, especially with the Latest button’s prominent position beneath the Home button amid the Netflix menu.

Netflix is now rolling out the Latest feature, which it likens to the in-cinema trailer experience, on all eligible devices over the next few months, including games consoles, Roku devices and Smart TVs.

It’s good to see the Netflix follow through on bringing the Latest feature to TV users, who may spend less time searching the various home page categories in order to find something to watch. This could be especially true if they’ve bookmarked series ahead of their pending arrival.

The company has previously made efforts to get new content in front of users with autoplaying trailers on the home screens, but this will be more palatable for those hoping to keep tabs on the new and noteworthy.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More