Last year, SiriusXM announced that it had partnered with Netflix to bring some of the entertainment giant’s comedy content to radio. That deal has come to fruition, and now we have the details on what this deal involves and when it will be available.



From April 15, SiriusXM subscribers will be able to access the Netflix partnered channel Netflix is a Joke that features audio versions of the streaming service’s stand-up comedy specials.

Related: Best PC Games



To listen you’ll need a SiriusXM subscription, but the payoff is wall-to-wall Netflix comedy content, taking advantage of the mass of comedy stars that Netflix has wrangled, including Dave Chappelle, Gabriel Iglesias, Chelsea Peretti, Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman and Marc Maron, alongside many many others.

It feels like a natural fit: Netflix has spent years bringing together an all-star comedy lineup, so taking advantage of all of these makes a lot of sense. The station was also feature some segments from upcoming Netflix comedy stand-up shows, so listening to this station could let you hear some of the best bits of Netflix stand-up specials before they even make it to the video service.

The Netflix channel will also have an original show that runs daily, with celebrity guests talking about “pop culture and hot topics” from SiriusXM’s Los Angeles studio



Related: Best Android Phones



“We look forward to creating one-of-a-kind exclusive original comedy programming with existing and new Netflix talent,” said SiriusXM’s Scott Greenstein. There’s no word on who will be appearing on the Netflix radio channels first, or even if there will be a UK-accessible version of Netflix’s radio show, as SiriusXM currently only operates in the United States.