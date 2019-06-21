Netflix is finally testing a picture-in-picture mode for desktop

Netflix is testing a new pop-out picture-in-picture mode on the desktop, it has emerged. The feature, if rolled out to the main service, will enable users to stream a show in a pop-up window while performing other tasks on the laptop or desktop computer.

Engadget reports the new mode is showing up for a number of users and arrives via the addition of a new button in the toolbar alongside other playback controls like full screen and closed caption.

The pop-up window will enable viewers to go about their business elsewhere, while the window will remain on top of other windows and applications. It’s also resizable by dragging out the corners.

Netflix confirmed the test is currently ongoing, but didn’t reveal if and when it would roll out for all users. Netflix often does this and has a number of features in testing at any given time.

The firm is currently testing a shuffle mode. When users click on some of the more popular shows in the library, the new mode (signified by a red shuffle icon) will commence playback of a random episode.

First spotted by Android Police, it appears that the likes of The Office, New Girl, and Arrested Development will be shuffle-friendly. That makes sense, given fans of those shows are sure partial to repeat viewings, so watching them out of sequence would be a non-issue.

The firm is also testing Top 10 lists that’ll highlight the most popular content on the platform. There’s also the prospect of a brand new UI, and more Choose Your Own Adventure content. The firm is also testing cheaper mobile-only price plans in emerging economies.

Netflix is yet to confirm whether any of these features will make it to the main app or desktop site, but we’ll be the first to let you know when they do.