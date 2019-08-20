Netflix makes it easier to find the hottest new shows – here’s how

Keeping tabs of the new additions to the Netflix library can be hard work, given the sheer volume of original content the streaming giant likes to pump out.

So the firm is finally adding a long-requested feature to its TV app – a “Latest” section that features the newest content on the service, as well as what’ll follow the week after.

The Latest screen, rolling out to all users on Smart TVs, streaming devices and games consoles this week, will also allow users to be reminded when a forthcoming title becomes available for streaming.

Netflix is pitching the new features as the equivalent of watching trailers before the movie starts at the cinema. “People love that experience,” the company’s director of product innovation Cameron Johnson told Variety in an interview.

As with most Netflix features, the Latest section will be personalised for every use of the service, depending on their previous usage habits. It’ll also be updated multiple times per day, the company says.

Johnson said successful beta testing of the feature was successful with the section now ready for roll on televisions. It adds to the “coming soon” feature which is available on the Android app and is currently in testing among iOS users. There’s no word yet on whether the feature will come to the desktop Netflix experience.

It’s good to see the Netflix follow through on bringing the Latest feature to TV users, who may spend less time searching the various home page categories in order to find something to watch. This could be especially true if they’ve bookmarked series ahead of their pending arrival.

The company has previously made efforts to get new content in front of users with autoplaying trailers on the home screens, but this will be more palatable for those hoping to keep tabs on the new and noteworthy.

