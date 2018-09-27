The ‘Netflix Effect’ is making us buy ginormous TVs

Argos has revealed that the ‘Netflix Effect’ is boosting the sales of jumbo TVs, that is TVs that are 65-inches or bigger.

Argos sells more TVs in the UK than any other retailer and its experts claim that it’s the increase in 4K content available on Netflix, the ‘Netflix Effect’, that has incentivised consumers to go big with their TVs. In fact TVs with a screen size of 65-inches or more grew by 318% between July 2017 and July 2018.

It follows that the best-selling range of TV size for Argos has also increased from 44-50-inch to 51-59-inches, with more and more of us opting for a 4K set when we upgrade.

It’s not just Netflix that’s pushed large 4K TVs to the fore. This year’s World Cup was also a catalyst with sales of 65-inch+ TVs up 400% year on year compared to June 2017. That’s a huge boost and Argos is crediting it to consumers seeking a more immersive viewing experience that allows them to feel closer to the action.

It’s not just visual immersion either, people want better audio to go with their jumbo TVs.

Serena Faruque, TV Buying Manager at Argos, said: “Bigger really is better for our customers when it comes to TVs with more investing in jumbo screens than ever. The ‘Netflix effect’ is driving this as more and more of us want to stream the latest blockbuster box sets and enjoy them on the big screen in the comfort of our own home.

“More customers are also investing in soundbars which perfectly complement their entertainment experience. With TVs getting increasingly flatter and thinner, more customers are looking to soundbars to provide powerful audio, to match the incredible picture delivered by 4K screens.

“We predict that OLED technology, which offers the ultimate viewing experience, is going to see huge growth in the future as it becomes more cost-effective and accessible for telly addicts nationwide.”

