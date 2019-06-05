The Netflix app could soon feel a lot more like Instagram

Netflix is testing a new version of its mobile app that looks more like a social network than a video streaming service.

Variety reports the company is now testing an Extras feature bringing together trailers, photos and alerts for forthcoming shows, within a new Instagram-like scrolling interface. According to those in the test group, who shared screenshots, Extras is accessed through a dedicated button that won’t replace any of the other features within the Netflix mobile app.

If it rolls out, users will be able to scroll through the see extra content from their favourite shows, while the galleries of photos can be swiped horizontally, judging by screenshots posted in the Variety report.

It’s not clear whether Netflix intends to roll out the feature in the near feature. It often tests new price plans and functionality that never makes it beyond these test groups.

Related: The biggest features coming to Netflix soon

However, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed the test is taking place, saying: “We are testing a feed of video extras in our mobile app to help fans connect more deeply with the titles they love and discover new ones to watch. These tests typically vary in length of time and by region, and may not become permanent.”

The test comes after Netflix aped another Instagram feature, with video previews that take on the Stories-style vertical aspect ratio.

In April, Netflix confirmed that it’s testing a sort of shuffle mode feature. Some users have been seeing a ‘Play A Random Episode’ option alongside a row of shows within the main interface. When users click on some of the more popular shows in the library, the new mode (signified by a red shuffle icon) will commence playback of a random episode.

Top 10 lists, more choose your own adventure content, and cheaper mobile-only subscriptions could also be on the agenda soon.