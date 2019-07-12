Nest Thermostat (3rd gen) hits all-time low price – so why wait ’til Prime Day?

The Nest Learning Thermostat is one of the best smart temperature controllers money can buy and works perfectly with your Amazon Echo and Google Assistant smart speaker.

Right now the third-generation model is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen since its release way back in October 2015. The device is usually $249.00, but right now it can be grabbed for $189.00. A saving of $60 on the retail price.

The 3rd-generation model offers an advanced feature set that’s perfect for newcomers, but worthy enough for current device owners to consider an upgrade.

The device added a 40% larger screen, with a significantly smaller window taking up less space at the bottom of the display.

There’s also seven more sensors than the previous generation, is thinner to ensure a sleeker profile on the wall and has a redesigned base to make installation even easier than before.

The Farsight feature was also added. Google describes it as: “With Farsight, the Nest Thermostat will light up when it sees you coming from across the room and show you useful things like the temperature you’ve set, the current room temperature, the time, or the outside weather. You get to choose what you’ll see.”

In our review we awarded the device a 4.5/5 star rating. Our own David Ludlow concluded: “If you’re after a smart thermostat for your home and want a product that looks great, and has a useful and sharp display, then the Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation is a brilliant choice.”

So, if you’ve been looking to smarten up your home, save money on your energy bills, control the temperature in your home from wherever you are on earth and ensure it’s nice and cool when you get back in from a summer commute, look no further than the Nest Learning Thermostat.

