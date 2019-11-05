New NBA TV streaming service will get basketball fans out of a jam

Cord-cutting hoops fans in the US, rejoice! The NBA has become the first major US sports network to launch an over-the-top streaming service.

NBA TV will offer streamers more around 100 live and exclusive out of market (meaning you can’t watch your local team) games every month. Those games will not be screened on the major networks with NBA rights, like ESPN and TNT.

For the subscription fee of $6.99 per month (or $59.99 per annum), subscribers will also get access to games from the WNBA, NBA G League, and NBA Summer League.

NBA TV is also offering access to a vast array of original programming – including popular shows like Shaqtin’ A Fool – as well as on-demand video and the new Center Court broadcasts, which offer different and enhanced viewing options.

Those Centre Court broadcasts also offer the exciting Second Spectrum streams which overlay real-time, super-advanced stats over the live broadcast. It even goes so far as to adjust the probability of a player making the shot depending on where he currently is on the court. If you haven’t seen them before, check out the video below.

NBA TV is already available via an app or desktop browser as part of fans’ cable and satellite subscriptions, but for those seeking to get away from the big commitments, this app will be a great option.

It’s ideal for those who live outside of their home market, don’t have a horse in the race, or just love to watch all the basketball they can. Unfortunately, for example, if, like me, you’re a Miami Heat fan in the South Florida market, who only tends to watch, the streaming service won’t be for you.

In that instance, you’ll still need some sort of wider online, cable or satellite TV subscription in order to access your local sports channel affiliates.

The new streaming service is only available in the US, but Brits needn’t fear. A similar subscription service is already available for basketball fans in Blighty, where there are obviously no in-market blackouts to worry about.

