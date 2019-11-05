There are too many streaming services, but things look good for Disney Plus

Yet another report has concluded that there are too many streaming platforms for consumers to choose from, but things are looking good for Disney Plus.

TV Time, a TV tracking firm, carried out a study with analytics company UTA IQ last month, and 70% of respondents said that there will soon be too many streaming video choices.

87%, unsurprisingly, said that the cost of subscribing to so many different services was their biggest issue. 45% of respondents, meanwhile, bemoaned how hard it will be to find the content they want to watch when it’s spread across so many platforms.

90% described library content as “important” or “very important”, compared to 68% who said the same about original content, something that could perhaps hold Apple TV Plus back.

85% of the respondents said they currently subscribe to more than one streaming service.

34% of the people that were surveyed said they do not intend to get on board with any more services, 42% said they’d subscribe to one more, 20% said they were planning to subscribe to two more, and 4% said they’d add three or more.

But which of the new or upcoming platforms sound the most tempting? It’s important to note that this study was carried out before the launch of Apple TV Plus.

In the US, consumers are a lot more aware of Disney Plus (88%) and Apple TV Plus (63%) than any other upcoming streaming platform.

However, 56% of the US-based participants in the study said they were “likely” or “very likely” to subscribe to Disney Plus, compared to less than 20% for Apple TV Plus.

In the Netherlands, Canada and Australia, where Disney Plus will also launch this month, awareness levels were similarly high, but the levels of intent to subscribe were a little lower, at 49% in the Netherlands, 42% in Canada, and 38% in Australia.

“Disney looks well positioned to succeed in this burgeoning streaming media environment, both in the U.S. and globally,” the report concludes.

However, Alex von Krogh, the vice president of TVLytics, added: “While Disney+ appears well-positioned to succeed internationally, it may require additional focus in strategic markets to encourage people to subscribe.

“It will be important to track how people engage with their programming from a global perspective and how that compares to competitors in those markets.”

