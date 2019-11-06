An NBTC certification has leaked the name of the next device in the Motorola One series – and we’re hyped.

An official filing for a new Motorola phone surfaced online earlier this week – and it has a name. It looks as though the next addition to the popular Motorola One series will be the Motorola One Hyper.

The certification with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission – first spotted by DroidShout – doesn’t tell us much about the incoming smartphone aside from its name and that it will be a 4G, not 5G, device.

That said, we expect the device to feature the same HD+ display, notch and emphasis on photography as the rest of the line. This could mean a triple rear camera for the device, allowing Motorola to keep up with competitors, like Apple and Huawei, and offer a more affordable alternative for smartphone photographers.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of a mystery addition to the Motorola One family this month. A few weeks back, Twitter tipster Pro Android leaked the specs for an apparent new Motorola phone with a pop-up selfie camera.

According to the leak, the phone will boast 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a microSD card slot, rear fingerprint scanner and a 3600mAh battery and will be powered by the Snapdragon 675 chipset.

If this is the same phone, Motorola could be doing away with the notch altogether, introducing a built-in rear sensor alongside a front-facing camera that pops up when prompted. The front-facing camera will reportedly be a 32MP f/2.0 sensor perched above an LCD display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution.

As it stands, it isn’t clear what the ‘hyper’ in the title stands for. It’s possibly it could indicate a camera feature – DroidShout suggest Hyperlapse or HyperZoom – as the One Zoom and One Vision have in the past.

Luckily, the NBTC filing means we shouldn’t have to wait too long to find out.

