The latest Motorola One leak shows a pop-up camera

Shortly after the announcement of the Motorola One Macro, a leak has signalled some interesting features on yet another Motorola phone.
Spanish tech site, ProAndroid, leaked an image showing the phone with a pop up camera appearing on the top of the handset.The leak also shows a light-up fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone.
This move seems to be an attempt to eliminate the ‘notch’ featured on many smartphones. The front-facing camera seemingly pops up on top of the phone while in use, while the rear camera is seated in a traditional housing.
ProAndroid shared a full specs list and several images but no confirmed name, so we’re still waiting on confirmation of what exactly this model will be called.
Apparently the front-facing camera is a 32MP f/2.0 lens, seated on top of an LCD screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340.
According the leaked figures this phone has 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a Snapdragon 675 chipset, a microSD card slot and a 3600Ah battery.
Interestingly, the leak matches up with an earlier leak from XDA Developers. They shared an image which showed a pop-up selfie camera too. They stated that the images came from “a reliable source” and that’s been backed up by the emergence of this new, matching leak.
In our 2018 review of the Motorola One we highlighted the design as a one of the phone’s assets. Motorola is looking to continue a design tradition but we have no doubt that the pop-up camera will divide opinion. It sort of feels like a 2019 version of the pop-up car headlights that were so popular in the 80’s. We’ll have to wait and see whether it materialises, and whether it catches on.
This previous model had quite a large notch, which was the trend at the time. With this latest handset Motorola are, seemingly, looking to set their own trend.