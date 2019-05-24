MSI’s released a fresh batch of Titan and Raider gaming laptops and desktops that have the on paper chops to be THE most powerful mobile fragging stations on the market, packing desktop Intel i9 CPUs and Nvidia’s latest RTX graphics.

MSI has a track record putting desktop components in chunky gaming laptops for years – anyone remember the MSI GT72S Dragon Edition?

However, packing hefty and power-draining components in a chassis with limited space will always lead to compromises, especially when it comes to heat and Noise.

As far as new models go, MSI has revealed its latest MSI GT76 Titan and MSI GE65 Raider gaming laptops. Both laptops pack a punch – sporting 9th generation i9 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics. The MSI GT76 Titan truly earns its name. It’s a 17-inch laptop you won’t cosying up with in the corner of a coffee shop – especially with battery life not expected to last all that long due to some bumper specs.

The Titan houses Intel’s latest 8-core i9 processor along with the RTX 2080. To deal with the behemoth of a laptop’s internals, MSI has had to add its new cooling solution – which also has an imposing title – the MSI Cooler Boost Titan system. The system includes a whopping four fans and 11 heat pipes with the aim of achieving 2.25x more efficient cooling output.

The MSI GE65 Raider is slightly more modest. The Raider is sleeker – relative to the Titan at least – and will have a two-tone mesh design. The specific processor SKU isn’t named for either of the new models and the model of RTX graphics card for the Raider has also been kept under wraps for now. The stand out feature of the MSI GE65 Raider is the IPS display – which offers a 240Hz refresh rate.

Alongside these new additions to MSI’s laptop range came updates to its Trident desktops. The Trident X Plus small gaming desktop also gets handed the Intel 9th generation i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics. The desktop doesn’t miss out on imposing naming conventions either. The Trident X Plus includes MSI’s Silent Storm Cooling 3 technology to manage its temperatures.