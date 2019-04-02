Motorola’s working on a stripped down Galaxy S10 according to this ‘leak’

Motorola’s working on a super swish new Motorola P40 smartphone that will borrow a number of design elements from the Galaxy S10, according to a fresh leak.

The ‘news’ broke via serial leaker @Onleaks on Twitter, when he posted a series of alleged “design renders” of the new handset on 1 April. Early reporting suggested the renders where of the fabled Moto G8, but Onleaks later clarified they were of a different family of smartphones that will “likely” be called the Motorola P40 Power or P40 Note.

Here comes your very first look at #Motorola first triple camera phone which I guess will be launched as the #MotoG7 successor and thus, as the #MotoG8 (TBC). 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions + few specs, on behalf of my Friends @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/OUmlkuUxEQ pic.twitter.com/Nwc2vwaimO — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 1, 2019

As pointed out by some of you, this one might in fact be the #Motorola P30 Power aka Motorola One Power aka Motorola P30 Note successor and if so, likely be called #MotorolaP40Power aka #MotorolaP40Note aka whatever… Sucha messy naming sheme… 😒 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 1, 2019

Whatever the phone’s name is, it’ll be pretty swish if the renders turn out to be legitimate. The handset has a near bezeless, all-screen design with a hole punch style camera that’s clearly inspired by the Galaxy S10.

Onleaks suggested the handset will also have pretty decent specs for a mid-range phone. It’ll apparently feature a 6.2-inch HD+ screen and a tri-camera setup that combines three unspecified 12-megapixel sensors. The leak suggested it’ll also be powered by a Snapdragon 675 CPU and 6GB of RAM. Storage options will be limited to 64GB and 128GB variants, apparently. The leak didn’t mention software, pricing or any potential release date.

Normally we take render ‘leaks’ with a serious pinch of salt. Even if they are legitimately from the company, which they often aren’t, they don’t necessarily refer to actual products. Designers will create numerous CAD renders during product development and they can be radically different to the final version, depending on how far through the creation cycle the phone is. Onleaks does however have an established track record leaking information about new phones.

If the leak is accurate the new Motorola phone will have some pretty stiff competition. The mid-range phone market is one of the most competitive price points at the moment. Over the last few months we’ve seen a number of £300-£500 arrive. These include the stellar Xiaomi Mi 9, which scored 5/5 in Trusted Reviews in-depth review and the newly unveiled Nokia X71, which on paper looks awesome.

