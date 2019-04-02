The Nokia X71 is a new affordable phone with a key Galaxy S10 feature – but you can’t buy it

Nokia’s just launched a spiffy new X71 smartphone with the on paper chops to be one of the best mid-range smartphones to arrive this year. But there’s one key catch: it’s only available in Taiwan.

The Nokia X71 is a super swish rival to mid-range handsets, such as the Moto G7 Plus and Xperia 10. The handset has a beautiful mixed metal and glass design that shares one key feature with Trusted Reviews’ favourite Android smartphone, the Galaxy S10.

Up front you’ll notice the front camera is housed in the screen. The hole punch design is a unique feature debuted on the Galaxy S10 and, while we prefer the pop-up periscope design seen on the Vivo Nex S, it definitely gives the Nokia X71 a premium look. In the promotional images it looks every bit as swish as the company’s flagship Nokia 9 Pureview.

Under the hood it’s firmly a mid-range phone though. It’ll feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ resolution screen, Snapdragon 660 CPU and 6GB of RAM. These are pretty par for the course for a phone that’ll cost roughly €345 (around £295).

It’s battery and camera setup are the only other interesting features. The Nokia X71 features a sizable 3500mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. This could give it more juice than competing mid-range phones, like the Xperia 10 which has a dinky 2870mAh battery.

The tri-camera setup also looks pretty boss. Nokia’s loaded the X71 with a 48-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.6um) main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle and 5-megapixel depth sensor with ZEISS optics. These specs are a step up on what you’d normally get for £300, though sadly without real world testing we won’t be able to confirm how good they are.

When it comes to software you’ll get a fairly clean install of Android 9. Like Motorola with the Moto G7 Plus, Nokia as a policy works to never make superfluous changes to Android’s UI or add unnecessary bloatware.

Sound good? We thought so. But sadly Nokia hasn’t confirmed any plans to launch the X71 in the UK or Europe and at the time of publishing it hadn’t responded to Trusted Reviews’ request for comment.

