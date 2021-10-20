Motorola is bringing in three new smartphones to join the e family, the moto e20, moto e30 and moto e40.

Anyone on the hunt for a new phone has plenty of choices, Motorola is bringing in three new smartphones, with the first being the moto e20, which is packing an octa-core processor and a new AI dual-camera system.

The moto e20 has a 6.5-inch HD+ display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio so you can fit more onto your screen. This could make it a great choice if you’re someone who enjoys watching TV on their phone, with Motorola claiming that the display packs in more vivid detail and sharper colours.

Plus, the moto e20 has a 13MP camera, as well as a 2MP depth camera, which works together to help create bokeh effects in portrait shots. This is an effect where the subject matter is in focus and the background is blurred, as demonstrated in the photo below. It’s an area affordable phones, like the e-series have struggled to perform, based on our testing and experience.

Moto e20

It also features a 4000 mAh battery, with the company claiming that you can work and play for up to 40 hours without needing to recharge.

You also get a dedicated Google Assistant button on the moto e20, so you can enable voice control and ask questions on the go.

The moto e20 starts at just £79.99, making it a great option if you’re on a budget, coming in two colours; graphite gray and coastal blue. It will be launching in early November, so keep your eyes peeled.

Looking at some of the other offerings from Motorola, the moto e30 and e40 are also new editions, both coming with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display, as well as a 90Hz refresh rate, which should give a more fluid experience when scrolling through apps or watching media.

Moto e30

You will also get a 48MP sensor with Quad Pixel technology, which Motorola claims offers up to four times better photos in low light with sharper and more vibrant colours in any lighting.

The depth sensor is also hard at work, similarly to the moto e20, it helps to blur the background for professional-looking portrait shots. Plus, the Macro Vision camera can bring you four times closer to your subject, which means you’ll get more detailed shots up close.

Both smartphones also come with a 5000 mAh battery, with the company claiming you can get up to 40 hours of use out of the phone before you need to run to the nearest outlet.

The moto e30 and moto e40 both pack in a custom-designed octa-core processor, which has 38% stronger graphics than the moto e20, so you should get a responsive performance during all your day to day use.

The moto e30 has 2GB of RAM, alongside coming with Android 11 Go Edition, which is the same as the moto e20.

Moto e40

The moto e40, meanwhile, has 4GB of RAM and comes with Android 11, which is only now surpassed by Android 12.

Both phones will be launching in early November alongside the moto e20, with the moto e30 starting at £99.99 in either mineral gray or digital blue, with the moto e40 starting at £119.99 and coming in carbon gray and pink clay.

All of the newest e family smartphones will be available to find at various third-party sellers, including Amazon, Argos, John Lewis and Currys.