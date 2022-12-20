 large image

Motorola tipped to borrow Lenovo ThinkPad branding for new phone

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Motorola looks set to borrow Lenovo’s prestigious ThinkPad laptop brand for an upcoming smartphone.

The news comes from leaked renders posted by the king of tipsters himself, Evan Blass aka evleaks (via XDA Developers).

As you can see below, the render showcases a fairly typical Motorola phone with a couple of stand-out details. The carbon fibre texture and ThinkPhone branding on the rear of the device are highly evocative of Lenovo’s famous business-focused laptop line.

You also get a bonus hardware button on the left edge in bold red, set within a flat iPhone 14-like rim. The front of the phone appears to have minimal bezels and a central hole-punch notch.

Elsewhere, it seems as if the ThinkPad-inspired Motorola ThinkPhone will pack a triple camera system led by a 50MP main sensor. The camera module itself looks a lot like that of the recently announced Motorola X40.

There’s always the possibility that the Motorola ThinkPhone will be little more than an X40 Pro rebrand in a bid to capitalise on (or maybe test) the brand’s pull factor. We’ll need to learn more about the ThinkPhone’s specs and software provision to be sure.

Motorola announced its Moto X40 in China last week, offering Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 power, as well as a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a faster-than-normal 165Hz refresh rate.

Its camera system features a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP telephoto, while there’s a 60MP selfie camera around front. We’re keeping our eyes peeled for a western release some time in the New Year.

