 large image

Motorola announces Moto X40 flagship phone

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Motorola has announced the Moto X40, its new flagship smartphone.

The new Motorola flagship phone was announced at a launch event in China, so we’re not looking at a global rollout just yet. Still, it’s an interesting glimpse at what the Lenovo-owned brand has in store for us in 2023.

The Moto X40 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, backed by a three-dimensional liquid cooling system. You also get up to 512GB of internal storage.

It’s fronted by a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a faster-than-normal 165Hz refresh rate.

In terms of design features, you get a classy/annoying (delete according to preference) curved-edge display, a centre-aligned hole-punch selfie camera, and a rectangular camera module. Biometric authentication is handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor, as you’d expect.

This being a flagship phone you get IP68 certification and stereo speakers, with the latter accompanied by Dolby Atmos support.

Another flagship flourish accompanies the Moto X40’s camera system. It’s comprised of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP telephoto. There’s a 60MP selfie camera around front.

The phone is powered by a 4,600mAh battery, which is a little smaller than we’ve grown accustomed to from flagship Android phones to date. You should be able to recharge pretty swiftly, though, courtesy of 125W wired charging, as well as 15W wireless charging.

Moto pricing starts from RMB 3,399 (about £396), but as ever, don’t take that as an indication of western pricing whenever it launches over here.

