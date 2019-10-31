An image of the Motorola Razr 2019 has revealed exactly what it might look for the first time, and we’re very impressed with what we’ve seen.

The image, revealed on Twitter by notorious tipster Evan Blass, shows the device’s foldable screen in what looks like a leaked promotional image.

Having only seen renders so far, this is one of the first times we’ve laid eyes on an image of the phone that looks remotely official. Though the lighting is dark, it’s clear to see that there’s a camera on the outside of the device and a fairly hefty chin at the bottom of the screen.

Image Credit: @evleaks

Related: Best Phones

We’ve been keeping tabs on the rumours for the Razr rebirth ever since it was first leaked back in February of this year, but some of the speculation has surprised us. According to XDA Developers, the device will run on a Snapdragon 710 chip, and have a battery capacity of 2730mAh — two specs that place it firmly in the mid-range, whereas you might have expected flagship credentials. Nonetheless, the Razr could distinguish itself as the first mid-range foldable in a market that has been solely comprised of very pricey premium handsets so far.

Related: Best Android Phones

The other foldable devices the Razr will have to compete with are the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X. The former was finally released in September after a long delay following multiple cases of a faulty screen. The Huawei Mate X has also been delayed, albeit without the accompanying loss of face in public. In our time with both of the handsets, e were impressed by the innovative yet distinct designs: the Galaxy Fold opens outwards like a book with a small external screen, whereas the Mate X screen can wrap around its back when it’s not unfurled. The Razr add a whole new look to the foldables market, so we can’t wait to get our hands on it when it’s out.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…