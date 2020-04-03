Motorola G8 Power Lite: Triple camera and a massive battery on the cheap

The Motorola Mot G8 Power Lite has launched offering buyers a triple camera and a fearsome battery capacity for a very affordable price.

The Motorola G8 Power Lite’s most attractive feature is likely to be its 5000mAh battery, a specification that matches that of premium smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. Motorola claim that it can last three days without needing to be recharged. Surprisingly, the G8 Power Lite runs on Android 9 rather than the latest Android 10 operating system, and the chipset is a MediaTek Helios P35 which comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable by 256GB via Micro SD).

On top of that, it’s got a triple camera system that’s led by a 16-megapixel main camera, a 4x macro vision lens with 2-megapixel resolution, plus a depth sensor also with a 2-megapixel resolution. While it’s it doesn’t quite offer the everyday versatility that ultrawide lenses or telephoto sensors do when it comes to selecting shots, the additional sensors should improve extreme close-ups and portrait images. The 8-megapixel selfie camera features in a teardrop notch at the top of the screen. The display itself measures 6.5-inches, with an HD Plus resolution (720 x 1600 pixels), and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Motorola has a strong reputation for well-priced smartphones in the budget and mid-range price segments, so this newest device could be a good bet for those looking to save some cash on a new handset. We recently reviewed the Motorola One Hyper, which we awarded 4 stars out of 5, and we praised the attractive screen, clean software, decent camera, and the enduring battery life paired with speedy charging. We hope that the new Motorola G8 Power Lite will also be able to deliver on these areas, but you’ll have to wait for our full review to see what we make of its performance.

