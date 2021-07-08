Motorola Edge 20 pops up on certification site

Earlier this week, leaker Evan Blass was predicting the imminent arrival of four Motorola Edge 20 handsets, and now MySmartPrice has spotted two of them on China’s TENNA certification website.

Although we only have model numbers to go by – X2143-1 and XT2153-1 – the Motorola handsets’ listed specs seem to match up with both the international Edge 20 (codenamed Berlin) and Edge 20 Pro (codenamed Pstar). Pictures from the listing are included in this piece.

The TENNA listing says that the X2143-1, or regular Motorola Edge 20, will sport a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution. The accompanying text mentions an octa-core processor with a 2.4GHz frequency, which matches up with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G predicted by Blass.

The XT2153-1, meanwhile, ups the ante with a 3.2GHz octa-core chip. Again, this matches Blass’s prediction that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip will be running the show on the more advanced version of the Motorola Edge 20.

Both handsets are listed as coming with 6-, 8- or 12GB RAM, and 128-, 256- or 512GB of internal storage. The Pro version will be slightly larger, sporting a 4230mAh battery to the vanilla handset’s 3760mAh.

The TENNA listings don’t cover camera specs, but Blass claims that both will include a triple-camera array led by a main 108MP lens, and supported by a 16MP wide-angle sensor. Both will also have a 8MP telephoto lens – though notably the Pro can reportedly achieve 5x magnification, while the regular model can only manage 3x.

Blass said the handsets will be arriving this month, and their appearance on a certification site certainly backs that up.

They should be handsets to watch out for if their predecessors are anything to go by. In our four-star Motorola Edge review, deputy editor Max Parker was full of praise for what the company had achieved for the £549 asking price. “It feels like a true flagship and doesn’t really sacrifice much to reach the lower price,” he wrote. “It’s fast, has a good camera, 5G and it’s one of the best looking phones around.”