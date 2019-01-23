Moto Z3 is now officially a 5G-Ready phone

Motorola’s Moto Z3 Mod is now a 5G-Ready smartphone. The company is rolling out the Android Pie update from today, which includes support for the previously-announced Moto Mod 5G.

The magnetic modular attachment, which clips to the back of the Moto Z3, features the ingredients necessary to access 5G services, when they begin widely rolling out across the US.

The add-on contains a Snapdragon 855 SoC, which includes the all-important Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem, supporting downloads speeds of up to 5Gbps and boasting four 5G antennas.

The Moto Z3 shipped with the Snapdragon 835 chip, so the add-on is designed to allow owners to retrofit their phone, rather than buying a brand new 5G smartphone.

Although the 5G networks aren’t yet up and running across the United States, the update will give Moto Z3 owners the opportunity to jump on board as soon as the speeds become available.

Unfortunately, it’s only the Verizon-exclusive Moto Z3 that’s compatible with the Moto Mod 5G at present, but if Moto expands the line-up this year, there’ a good chance support would improve.

Announced in August last year, the Moto Mod 5G is designed to work on the Verizon network in the United States. The company hasn’t announced a price or release date for the Moto Mod 5G, which is scheduled to arrive in “early 2019.”

We can expected a wide release when Verizon makes 5G services available, beyond trials currently raking place in a number of US cities.

Alongside Android Pie and the support for the clip-on accessory, Moto Z3 owners can also nab the most recent Android security update for January 2019.

Would you buy a modular 5G add-on for your smartphone, rather than upgrade to a 5G smartphone, given the opportunity? Or are you happy enough with 4G LTE?