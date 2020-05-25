Moto Razr 2 Confirmed: 5G, more power and larger battery tipped

The foldable Motorola Razr will have a second bite at the cherry, the company has confirmed, and now we’re already learning a little more about next edition.

Speaking on the Reframed Tech Podcast, a Lenovo executive recently revealed a second-generation model is coming later in 2020.

“There’s a new iteration coming up. There’s one in September I think, coming up,” said Lenovo South Africa general manager Thibault Dousson (via Android Authority). He goes on to mention “generation two” again, later in the podcast.

Since those reports, the folks at XDA Developers have some new information suggesting the device will boast a Snapdragon 765 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

The presence of the Snapdragon 765 processor tips us off to another tidbit – it appears the device will also have 5G, thanks to the presence of the X52 modem within that SoC. That means we’re likely to have access to sub-6GHz 5G networks.

There’s also talk of a larger battery life, although it doesn’t sound like a giant leap forward. The original slim 2,510mAh battery and will be boosted to 2,845mAh, according to the report.

Given the battery life was one of the more complained-about features on the underwhelming Moto Razr, the boost would be welcome. However, whether this is enough of a leap to offset the complaints remains to be seen.

Related: Best phone 2020

XDA Developers added there’ll be a 48-megapixel camera sensor on the rear of the device as well as a front-facing 20-megapixel camera. The new device will run Android 10 out of the box, the report says.

The Moto Razr, despite blowing many observers away with its looks, disappointed reviewers once it got into their hands. The addition of Android 10, coming soon, helps matters somewhat, adding some new functionality to that front-facing screen. Those include a full QWERTY keyboard, new gestures and fast access to the selfie camera.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …