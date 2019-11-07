We’ve got our first look at the new Moto G8 handset from Motorola’s famously affordable range – and it’s got us excited.

On Twitter, Evan Blass posted a 6-second video showing off the new Moto G8 range, which is accompanied by the strapline “Join the Unmissables”. We’ve taken some screenshots to see what we can work out above the device, which is part of the range kicked off by the already-announced Moto G8 Plus.

A clear shot of the rear of the phone reveals that it has three lenses and a flash, with the main sensor having a resolution of 48 megapixels.

The screen appears to have a teardrop notch for the selfie camera at the top, while the chin at the bottom of the display seems to lack the typical Motorola branding (though the M-branded rear fingerprint scanner remains).

It will come in three colours: red, blue, and black.

We’ve already seen the announcement of the Moto G8 Plus, which gives us some idea of what to expect from the rest of the range. That device has a starting price of £239, and also has a triple camera with a 48-megapixel sensor, a Snapdragon 665 chip, a 4000mAh battery, and a 6.3-inch screen. In comparison, we expect the main G8 to have a lower price and probably a smaller screen and battery, but otherwise it will probably bear a fairly close resemblance.

We’re looking forward to the Moto G8 because we held the preceding Moto G7 series in such high esteem. Our pick of the bunch was the Moto G7 Plus, which we named the best phone you could buy for under £300. Highlights include its premium design, an impressive dual-camera, and nippy fast-charging. We just hope that the Moto G8 will prove to be a worthy sequel.

