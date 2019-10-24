Moto G8 Plus price, release date and specs: All the facts on the new Xiaomi rival

Motorola has launched a spiffy new Moto G8 Plus smartphone, in a bid to wrestle control of the mid-range market from Xiaomi.

The Motorola G8 Plus was unveiled alongside the Moto E6 Play and Motorola One Macro earlier today. It replaces the company’s existing Moto G7 Plus and aims to offer buyers a top end Android smartphone, with features traditionally seen on significantly more expensive smartphones.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Moto G8 Plus release date: When is the Moto G8 Plus out?

The Moto G8 Plus is scheduled to be released “in time for the holiday period”. So it should be in stores before Christmas.

Moto G8 Plus price: How much does the Moto G8 Plus cost?

The Moto G8 Plus will have a £239 SIM-free starting price. It’s unclear what contract deals and data plans it’ll be on at the moment.

Moto G8 Plus specs

The Moto G8 Plus continues the Moto G line’s legacy of delivering top end materials and specs traditionally seen on flagship phones to the mid-and-lower end of the market.

This continues on the Moto G8, which according to Motorola is built using “premium” materials and has a “flagship” level camera.

If you look at the specs sheet there’s plenty to back up this claim. The phone features parts you won’t normally find on a sub £250 phone.

These include a triple-sensor rear camera that combines the 48-megapixel main sensor seen in the Motorola One Zoom and OnePlus 7T, a depth sensor and wide-angle action camera. Round front you’ll find dual stereo speakers and a 25-megapixel front snapper.

Other key specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 CPU that’s backed by 4GB of DDR4 RAM. The CPU is firmly a mid-range chip, but it should make the phone more than powerful enough to run most tasks and 3D gaming-ready.

The 4000mAh battery is also big enough to make us take Motorola’s quoted two day battery life semi seriously. The only slight compromise is that its 6.3-inch, FHD+ resolution screen uses and IPS, not OLED panel, but considering the price this is hardly surprising.

Software-wise it’ll come running Android 9 out of the box though an upgrade to Android 10 is expected in the not too distant future.

