Moto G Stylus (2022) arrives without a must-have feature

The Moto G Stylus (2022) is here and, bizarrely, doesn’t have 5G. The Android phone was announced for the US market today, but may be setting itself up for failure.

The handset, which is a mid-range alternative to a stylus-enabled device like the dearly departed Samsung Galaxy Note series, offers a larger 5,000mAh battery and an improved 90Hz display (up from 60Hz).

However, the omission of 5G is a downgrade on last year’s variation on Motorola’s long-standing G-Series smartphones, which offered a 5G version alongside its LTE counterpart.

Moto is equipping the device with a 6.8-inch full HD display which is punctured by a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the centre of the display. In terms of power, there’s the option fo 6GB of RAM, while it’s a MediaTek Helio G88 doing the heavy lifting. However, that also seems like it could be a step backwards from the Snapdragon 678, which Moto packed into last year’s phone.

The device has a triple camera, stylishly arranged in the top left corner of the phone. There’s a 50-megapixel main camera, which Moto teams up with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor for your portrait shots.

The phone will cost $299 in the United States, so you’re still getting plenty of bang for your buck, but the decision to omit 5G might be a real turn off for some people operating in the mid-range. It isn’t something that Brits will have to worry about though. The Moto G Stylus 2021 skipped a UK release last year and there’s no sign Motorola is doing anything different this time around.

Is there still a big market for a stylus-based phone in 2022? Would you like to see Samsung bring the Galaxy Note series back? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter