Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Asus Zenfone 8 wins Best Mid-Range Phone

The Asus Zenfone 8 has taken home gold at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021, winning this year’s Best Mid-Range Phone Editor’s Choice category.

The Asus Zenfone 8 rose to the top, beating the OnePlus 9, Google Pixel 5 and ZTE Axon 30 Ultra to secure its win at this year’s awards. The phone scored an impressive 4.5/5 when we reviewed it with Deputy and Mobile Editor Max Parker praising its competitive price, excellent screen and small hand-friendly design.

“Asus has found a niche for the Zenfone 8 and I absolutely love it. If you’re after a smaller Android phone with top-tier specs that doesn’t break the bank then this device should tick all the boxes. It’s got a great screen, speaker and performance and is very smartly designed,” Parker wrote, in his Asus Zenfone 8 review.

Editor’s Choice awards’ winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. Every decision is based on our experience using and testing the device and knowledge of the overall market. To be considered a product needs to have been reviewed in the last 12 months and scored at least 4/5 or above, outside of some special exceptions. For the Best Mid-range Phone category the device must also retail for less than £700.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we celebrate the best products and brands we’ve covered over the last year. Traditionally there would be a physical ceremony for the awards, but for the second year running we have chosen to run them as a week long digital event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

