 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Asus Zenfone 8 wins Best Mid-Range Phone

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

The Asus Zenfone 8 has taken home gold at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021, winning this year’s Best Mid-Range Phone Editor’s Choice category.

The Asus Zenfone 8 rose to the top, beating the OnePlus 9, Google Pixel 5 and ZTE Axon 30 Ultra to secure its win at this year’s awards. The phone scored an impressive 4.5/5 when we reviewed it with Deputy and Mobile Editor Max Parker praising its competitive price, excellent screen and small hand-friendly design.

“Asus has found a niche for the Zenfone 8 and I absolutely love it. If you’re after a smaller Android phone with top-tier specs that doesn’t break the bank then this device should tick all the boxes. It’s got a great screen, speaker and performance and is very smartly designed,” Parker wrote, in his Asus Zenfone 8 review.

Editor’s Choice awards’ winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. Every decision is based on our experience using and testing the device and knowledge of the overall market. To be considered a product needs to have been reviewed in the last 12 months and scored at least 4/5 or above, outside of some special exceptions. For the Best Mid-range Phone category the device must also retail for less than £700.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we celebrate the best products and brands we’ve covered over the last year. Traditionally there would be a physical ceremony for the awards, but for the second year running we have chosen to run them as a week long digital event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Make sure to keep checking back with us all week as we’ll be announcing a fresh batch of winners every morning using the below schedule!

You might like…

Best cheap phones 2021: 8 fantastic affordable handsets

Best cheap phones 2021: 8 fantastic affordable handsets

Max Parker 2 months ago
Best mid-range smartphones 2021: 9 great value phones

Best mid-range smartphones 2021: 9 great value phones

Max Parker 2 months ago
Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 2 months ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.