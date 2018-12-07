Mortal Kombat 11 is bloody official – here’s the reveal trailer

Mortal Kombat 11 has been officially announced, with the game scheduled to arrive on consoles and PCs next April. The next instalment of the legendary gore-laden fighter was announced at The Game Awards, and we’ve already got a bloody reveal trailer to enjoy/endure.

The trailer features MK OGs Raiden and Scorpion brutally killing each other, again, and again, and again. The developers are also promising a new graphics engine and the chance to customise characters with new gear. Thankfully, the brilliant story mode from Mortal Kombat X is also making a return.

Without further ado, here’s that trailer…

Here’s what the developer NeverRealm has to say: “The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customise the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

Mortal Kombat X marked a triumphant return to form for the iconic series, which began life on 16-bit consoles a quarter of a century ago. We gave the game a 4.5/5 star score, praising its stunning graphics and “popcorn-munching, bone-crunching” story mode.

In his review Stuart Andrews concluded: “Against all odds, Mortal Kombat X can take on the best of Capcom and Namco and hold its corner. While the core fighting isn’t quite as fluid, it’s smart, inventive and a lot of fun, while the brilliant story mode, Factions meta-game and additional game modes should keep you coming back for months to come. Easily the best Mortal Kombat yet, it’s the first that can go toe-to-toe with Tekken and Streetfighter without going down.”

The trailer also promises access to the beta and Shao Khan if you pre-order the game. Party. Bonus.

Does the trailer for MK 11 get you pumped for gaming in 2019? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.