The Moon 390 network player aims to be the gateway to great sound

SimAudio’s new MOON 390 all-in-one network player claims to be the complete high-end listening solution.

The Moon 390 network player boasts an extensive list of features to back up its assertion of being the complete high-end listening solution. The 390 features a DAC, preamp, headphone amp, phono stage (MM/MC compatible) and network streaming capability. All you need to do, according to Moon, is connect to a pair of active speakers or a power amplifier and away you go.

The 390 supports hi-res music services such as Tidal, Qobuz and Deezer. The DAC can play PCM up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD up to DSD256. It arrives on shelves MQA certified (which will help with hi-res streaming), Roon ready (music management through a NAS drive or HDD) and aptX HD Bluetooth.

Inside the unit is the MiND 2 module which allows for playback of most music file formats. Multi-room functionality is also possible with the MiND 2 able to stream music to other MiND zones on the same network.

Physical connections extend to both analogue and digital connections. On the analogue side you have a RCA, Balanced XLR inputs and an RCA, RCA variable and balanced XLR outputs. Digitally there are USB, coaxial, optical, AES/EBU, HDMI inputs and the one HDMI out.

The MOON 390 is available in black, two-tone or silver finishes. It’s out now for £4,750.

