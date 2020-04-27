Monitor Audio officially launches Bronze 6G loudspeaker range

British loudspeaker company Monitor Audio has officially unveiled the sixth generation of its award-winning Bronze speaker range

Following a preview of its latest speaker range at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show in February, Monitor Audio has properly unveiled Bronze 6G loudspeaker range, which features improvements in both sound and build, two decades after the first Bronze speaker went on sale.

The range is made up of eight new models. Starting with the Bronze 50 and 100 bookshelf speakers; and then moving onto the Bronze 200 and 500 floorstanders, Bronze C150 centre speaker, Bronze FX rear speaker, Bronze W10 subwoofer and finally Bronze AMS Dolby Atmos speaker module that can be added on top of an existing standmount or floorstanding unit.

The 6G series features a new Uniform Dispersion (UD) Waveguide, which works with Monitor Audio’s C-CAM Gold Dome Tweeter for a more even sound dispersion, improved time alignment and wider audio dispersion. Also new for this generation is the Damped Concentric Mode (DCM) technology that’s in the C-CAM Mid-Bass Drivers which, in concert with the UD Waveguide, lowers the crossover frequency.

The cabinet has also undergone a refresh, with slightly bigger cabinets drawn in clean and simple lines. The Bronze FX and Bronze AMS speakers come in black and white options, with the rest of speakers available in a choice of four finishes: black, white, walnut and urban grey.

The Bronze AMS is the first Dolby Atmos speaker module that Monitor Audio has created, enabling sounds to be fired and reflected off the ceiling to create the sense of height in movie soundtracks. With the Bronze FX rear speaker, a modern home cinema system can be created that, along with the Bronze AMS, offers a true surround sound experience.

Prices start at £260 with the Bronze 50. Prices for the range follow below:

Monitor Audio Bronze 6G

Bronze 50 – £260

Bronze 100 – £325

Bronze 200 – £570

Bronze 500 – £770

Bronze C150 – £175

Bronze FX – £300

Bronze AMS – £300

Bronze W10 – £525

